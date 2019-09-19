Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
LILLIAN L. COOK

LILLIAN L. COOK Obituary
COOK LILLIAN L.

Age 97, of Fishers, Indiana, formerly of Ross Township, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Wife of the late Frederick S. Cook; loving mother of Frederica (Bernard) Funya, Richard Cook, and Tina Taylor; proud grandmother of Dawn (Stephen) Vashie, Michael Funya, Austin Taylor, Paul and Dan Cook; great-grandmother of Gavin and Sean Vashie, Isabella, Nico and Lanie Funya; sister of Gloria Kish, Oscar Luna, Sophie Lewis, Olga Nelson and the late Bertha Zwigart, Essy Palka, Richard Luna and Grace Fischer; aunt of Alice Sanchez-Koski and also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Friday from 10 a.m. until time of prayer service at 11 a.m. held at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Highway, Ross Township, (412-364-4444). Burial will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
