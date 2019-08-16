|
|
ROBERTO LILLIAN L.
On August 10, 2019, Lillian L. Roberto, 85, left this world and began her journey to Heaven to be reunited with her parents, Antonio James Cinquegrani and Lucia DeGalbo Cinquegrani, originally of Sicily, and her siblings, Mary, Rose, Anthony and Yolanda. Lillian was born on November 22, 1933. She died at home, surrounded by her loving family, attended to by the angels of home hospice care. Lillian was a strong, independent and compassionate woman who was loyal and loving to family and friends. She often opened her home to those in need of refuge. She loved talking to people, a talent she acquired during her many years working as a waitress at Howard Johnson and Eat 'N Park. Lillian was famous for her Christmas cookies, which she began preparing every year after Halloween. Family and friends jealously rationed cookies from their allotted trays and always ended up begging for more. No one loved dogs more than Lillian, hers, her granddogs, and everyone else's. She was devoted to the family pets and enjoyed watching them frolic in her beautifully kept fenced in yard. Summer gardening was her passion and it was fitting that she left us on a gorgeous, sunny morning accompanied by the gentle and comforting songs of the beloved backyard birds. She will be profoundly missed by her friends and family. Lillian is survived by her children, Caroline Roberto (Michael Lydon), Carmen Roberto (Lori Miglioretti), Lucia Roberto (Robert Miller) and was 'Memaw" to her granddaughters, Alexis and Krista Roberto (Dhanyal Davidson) and Maria and Claudia Miller. She is also survived by her dear friend, Marge Sill. Lillian was a member of St. Margaret of Scotland parish. A private service and interment will take place at a later date at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Donations may be made in her name to Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208,humaneanimalrescue.org. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019