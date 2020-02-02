Home

LILLIAN L. (BOETTCHER) SALVATORE

LILLIAN L. (BOETTCHER) SALVATORE Obituary
SALVATORE LILLIAN L. (BOETTCHER)

Lillian L. (Boettcher) Salvatore, age 87, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, January 23, 2020. Wife of the late Nick Salvatore; mother of Ronald Salvatore (Debbie), Andrea Thomas (Michael), Sandra Heckert (Chuck); six grandchildren; and a great-grandmother of nine. Also survived by her nieces and nephews and life long friends. Lillian lived her retirement years basking in the sun of Carolina Beach, NC. She returned to PA to spend her remaining 4 ½ years with her loving daughter, Andrea who took care of her. Lillian had a great sense of humor and enjoyed doing things with her family, friends, church and community. Private wake. If desired, a contribution in Lillian's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's/Dementia Association (). Condolences at www.waidfuneralhome.net

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
