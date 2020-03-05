DROSSMAN LILLIAN M. (HOLY)

Age 93, of Mount Lebanon, passed away peacefully at home on March 1, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Joseph R. Drossman in 2013. Lillian is survived by her sister, Mary (Mame) Tarmino of Monterey, CA. Devoted mother of Sharon G. DeSarro (Roger), David J. (Beth), Richard E. (Wendy) and Paula J. Drossman; loving grandmother of Bryan (Leila), Zachary, Matthew (Julie) and Joshua; great-grandmother of Vaughn, Jeffrey, Brian; and also survived by nieces and nephews. She worked at Kaufmann's warehouse on the Northside of Pittsburgh for 14 years in their inventory department. Lillian was a long time member of Mount Lebanon United Presbyterian Church. Entombment will be at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Family Hospice and Palliative Care, website familyhospicepa.org.