Age 95, of North Side, on Thursday March 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Emil A. Quatchak; loving mother of Helene (Joseph) Kocay and Emil M. (Pamela) Quatchak and the late Cynthia Quatchak; dear grandmother of Rachel (David) Marogi and Andrew Kocay; dear sister of the late Robert (Jean) Kraljevic and Marie (Joseph) Dunn; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation and Service will be held privately. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Lillian's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, her family respectfully requests donations to Vincentian-Marian Manor, 2695 Winchester Dr. Pgh., PA 15220 or The ; Greater PA Chapter, 2835 E. Carson St. Ste. 200, Pgh., PA 15203. Arrangements entrusted to the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit her online guest book at www.hughesfhinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2020
