QUATCHAK LILLIAN M. (KRALJEVIC)
Age 95, of North Side, on Thursday March 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Emil A. Quatchak; loving mother of Helene (Joseph) Kocay and Emil M. (Pamela) Quatchak and the late Cynthia Quatchak; dear grandmother of Rachel (David) Marogi and Andrew Kocay; dear sister of the late Robert (Jean) Kraljevic and Marie (Joseph) Dunn; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation and Service will be held privately. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Lillian's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, her family respectfully requests donations to Vincentian-Marian Manor, 2695 Winchester Dr. Pgh., PA 15220 or The ; Greater PA Chapter, 2835 E. Carson St. Ste. 200, Pgh., PA 15203.