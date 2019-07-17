|
|
SEYERLE LILLIAN M. (RUPERT)
Age 94, peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, of Baldwin. Loving wife of the late Elmer G. Seyerle; cherished mother of Richard (Frances) Seyerle, Mary Alice (James) Klug, and Susan (Joseph) Kurzawski; sister of the late Martin, Alice, Jean, and Tess; also survived by nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitations Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m. www.BoronFuneralHome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 17, 2019