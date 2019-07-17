Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:45 AM
Holy Apostles Parish at St. Albert the Great Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish at St. Albert the Great Church
LILLIAN M. (RUPERT) SEYERLE

LILLIAN M. (RUPERT) SEYERLE Obituary
SEYERLE LILLIAN M. (RUPERT)

Age 94, peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, of Baldwin. Loving wife of the late Elmer G. Seyerle; cherished mother of Richard (Frances) Seyerle, Mary Alice (James) Klug, and Susan (Joseph) Kurzawski; sister of the late Martin, Alice, Jean, and Tess; also survived by nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitations Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m. www.BoronFuneralHome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 17, 2019
