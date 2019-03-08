Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Chartiers Cemetery
View Map
Age 88, of Beechview, peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday March 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Staub; dear mother of Pat (Joe) Duda, Linda (Larry) Justice, and Dawn (Steve) Elliott; also three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers. Friends welcome Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE. 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220, where a blessing service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. If desired, memorial donations to the Kane Foundation, 955 Rivermont Drive, Pittsburgh, 15207. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
