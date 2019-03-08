|
|
STAUB LILLIAN M.
Age 88, of Beechview, peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday March 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Staub; dear mother of Pat (Joe) Duda, Linda (Larry) Justice, and Dawn (Steve) Elliott; also three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers. Friends welcome Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE. 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220, where a blessing service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. If desired, memorial donations to the Kane Foundation, 955 Rivermont Drive, Pittsburgh, 15207. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019