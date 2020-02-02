Home

R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, Inc. - Homestead
315 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
(412) 461-0987
LILLIAN MCCLELLAN

LILLIAN MCCLELLAN Obituary
MCCLELLAN LILLIAN

Age 98, formerly of West Homestead passed peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry McClellan. Survived by her loving children, Linda, Patricia (James) Reed, and Harry (Colleen) McClellan, Jr.; beloved grama of Susan; and great-grandmother of Michael and Brook. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the R.V. ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 E. 10th Ave. 15120. A Blessing service will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday in the Funeral Home. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -