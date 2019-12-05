Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
LILLIAN R. LAWLOR

LILLIAN R. LAWLOR Obituary
LAWLOR LILLIAN R.

Lillian R. (Snooky) Lawlor, 91, of Pleasant Hills, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was the Beloved Wife of the late Patrick W. (Buzz) Lawlor; loving mother of Patricia Yustince (late John), Deborah Roesch (late Frank), and Sandra Watazychyn (late Ron); adoring grandmother to Chris (Cathy) Roesch, Jon (Teri) Roesch, Brandon (Rebekah) Yustince, Lisa (Jeff) Dovichin, Nick and Craig Watazychyn; special great-grandmother to Korey and Lily Dovichin, Jackie Roesch, Carter and Alexandra Yustince, and Cassie Roesch; sister of Marlene Hart and the late Betty Brown, Virginia O'Connor, and Sadie Hart; daughter of the late John and Bessie Hart. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills.  A Blessing Service will be held in the Funeral Home's Chapel on Friday at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
