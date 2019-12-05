|
|
LAWLOR LILLIAN R.
Lillian R. (Snooky) Lawlor, 91, of Pleasant Hills, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was the Beloved Wife of the late Patrick W. (Buzz) Lawlor; loving mother of Patricia Yustince (late John), Deborah Roesch (late Frank), and Sandra Watazychyn (late Ron); adoring grandmother to Chris (Cathy) Roesch, Jon (Teri) Roesch, Brandon (Rebekah) Yustince, Lisa (Jeff) Dovichin, Nick and Craig Watazychyn; special great-grandmother to Korey and Lily Dovichin, Jackie Roesch, Carter and Alexandra Yustince, and Cassie Roesch; sister of Marlene Hart and the late Betty Brown, Virginia O'Connor, and Sadie Hart; daughter of the late John and Bessie Hart. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. A Blessing Service will be held in the Funeral Home's Chapel on Friday at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019