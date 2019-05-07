Home

LILLIAN R. (MARTILLOTTI) PILUSO

LILLIAN R. (MARTILLOTTI) PILUSO Obituary
PILUSO LILLIAN R. (MARTILLOTTI)

Born in Lago, Italy, age 90, a longtime resident of Westwood, PA, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Wife of the late John Piluso; cherished, devoted and loving mother of Ramona (Robert) Thibeault, John (Terrie) Piluso, Anna Maria Piluso, Tallie (husband, Frank who is like a son) Ambrosio, Dolly Millard and Toni Ann (Scott) Logan. Dearest Grandma of Jon, Ryan, Johnnie, Sarah, Jamie, Bobby, Christina, Michael, Kevin, Deanna, Tony, Julie, and the late Frankie; and great-grandson, Elijah; sister of Anna, Fernanda, Francesca, Oscar, and the late Lydia; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Lillian was the former owner of the Lilly J's Restaurant where she enjoyed cooking and was known for her fabulous soups and chili. She had a great sense of humor and sarcastic wit. Most importantly her favorite expression was "I love you, honey" which will be missed by all who knew her. Family and friends received THURSDAY ONLY 1-3 and 6-9 p.m at the SCHPENER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble, Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., Friday in St. Philip Catholic Church, Crafton.


www.schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 7, 2019
