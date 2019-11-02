|
PROSEN LILLIAN R.
Lillian R. Prosen, age 94, of South Park passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Lillian is survived by her loving children, Laurel (Joseph) Kassouf, Jacqueline (the late Joseph) Verbka and Jeff Prosen; beloved Grammy of Katie Butor, Sarah Kassouf, and Mitchell Adam Prosen. Sister of Irene (the late Richard ) Richards and Donald (the late Flora) Resnik; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, George W. Prosen; parents, John and Frances Resnik; and her brother, Richard (Evelyn) Resnik. Lillian was a life long member of Nativity Catholic Church and was very active with both Meal on Wheels and the Church. She learned to play golf in her 50's and enjoyed golf outings with George and their friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will follow at 4 p.m. in the Funeral Home's Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lillian's memory to the Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh 15208. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019