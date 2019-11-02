Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
A Blessing Service
JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd.
Pleasant Hills, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LILLIAN PROSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LILLIAN R. PROSEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LILLIAN R. PROSEN Obituary
PROSEN LILLIAN R.

Lillian R. Prosen, age 94, of South Park passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Lillian is survived by her loving children, Laurel (Joseph) Kassouf, Jacqueline (the late Joseph) Verbka and Jeff Prosen; beloved Grammy of Katie Butor, Sarah Kassouf, and Mitchell Adam Prosen. Sister of Irene (the late Richard ) Richards and Donald (the late Flora) Resnik; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, George W. Prosen; parents, John and Frances Resnik; and her brother, Richard (Evelyn) Resnik. Lillian was a life long member of Nativity Catholic Church and was very active with both Meal on Wheels and the Church. She learned to play golf in her 50's and enjoyed golf outings with George and their friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will follow at 4 p.m. in the Funeral Home's Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lillian's memory to the Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh 15208. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LILLIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now