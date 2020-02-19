|
SANTUCCI LILLIAN R. (BUKOVAN)
Of Ross Twp., on Monday, February 17, 2020. Wife of the late John J. Santucci; loving mother of James L. Santucci (Susan), Carla J. Cubarney (Robert), Dean M. Santucci (Bonnie) and Maria L. Fischer (Greg); sister of Genevieve Koller, the late William Bukovan, Dorothy Madara, David Bukovan and her twin sister, Marian Suchacek; also proud grandmother of six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills, Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sebastian Church, Friday, 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020