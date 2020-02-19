Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Sebastian Church
LILLIAN R. (BUKOVAN) SANTUCCI

LILLIAN R. (BUKOVAN) SANTUCCI Obituary
SANTUCCI LILLIAN R. (BUKOVAN)

Of Ross Twp., on Monday, February 17, 2020. Wife of the late John J. Santucci; loving mother of James L. Santucci (Susan), Carla J. Cubarney (Robert), Dean M. Santucci (Bonnie) and Maria L. Fischer (Greg); sister of Genevieve Koller, the late William Bukovan, Dorothy Madara, David Bukovan and her twin sister, Marian Suchacek; also proud grandmother of six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills, Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sebastian Church, Friday, 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020
