Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Eastmont
Interment
Following Services
Monongahela Cemetery.
Resources
BLOCKI LILLIAN RUTH

Age 94, of Wilkins Twp., died on June 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter John Blocki; loving mother of David (Deanne) Blocki and Kathleen (the late Joseph) Arlof;  grandmother of Aaron (Amandine) Arlof, Sara (Matt) Nowe, Rebecca (David) Pietron, Justin and Greg Blocki;  great-grandmother of David, Daniel, and Dylan and also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by parents, Michael and Eva Gaal and five siblings. Family and friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and  6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Eastmont. Interment to follow at Monongahela Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to  Greensburg Care Center or Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Eastmont.


www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019
