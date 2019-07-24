Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cunningham Funeral Home - Grove City
306 Bessemer Ave.
Grove City, PA 16127
(724) 458-7790
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Wendelin's Catholic Church
2428 Custer Ave.
Pgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LILLIAN KUBICZKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LILLIAN S. KUBICZKI


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LILLIAN S. KUBICZKI Obituary
KUBICZKI LILLIAN S.

Of Mercer (Lake Latonka), formerly of Brentwood, passed on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Wife of Frank; beloved mother of Jeannine Seiders and Christopher McClelland; beloved sister of Ruth (Joe) Witkowski, the late Lois (Don) Smith, and the late Alice Marie Sukscius. Also, grandmother of Michael Stevens, Julia Seiders, and Justin Seiders. Memorial Mass on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Wendelin's Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., 2428 Custer Ave., Pgh. Interment will follow in St. Casimir Cemetery, Whitehall. Arrangements by CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME, INC., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now