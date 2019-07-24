|
KUBICZKI LILLIAN S.
Of Mercer (Lake Latonka), formerly of Brentwood, passed on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Wife of Frank; beloved mother of Jeannine Seiders and Christopher McClelland; beloved sister of Ruth (Joe) Witkowski, the late Lois (Don) Smith, and the late Alice Marie Sukscius. Also, grandmother of Michael Stevens, Julia Seiders, and Justin Seiders. Memorial Mass on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Wendelin's Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., 2428 Custer Ave., Pgh. Interment will follow in St. Casimir Cemetery, Whitehall. Arrangements by CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME, INC., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019