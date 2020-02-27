Home

LILLIAN SHERRON "LILL" PARME

LILLIAN SHERRON "LILL" PARME Obituary
PARME LILLIAN "LILL" SHERRON

Age 83, of Pittsburgh, PA formerly of New Kensington and Arnold, PA passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born on March 30, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Sarah and James Sherron. Loving mother to Jo-Catherine (Bob) Westcott, Jeannette Parme Blum and Joseph (Paige) Parme. Cherished grandmother to Jamie (Joe) Walker, Lindsey Blum, Joel Westcott and Katie Westcott. She was also blessed with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Lillian was preceded in death by her son, Jay Parme and her siblings, Frank, Nick and James Sherron. Lill was a proud member of the Italian Sons and Daughters of America. She was a skilled bowler and she loved to dance. Lill will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are welcome on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A blessing service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
