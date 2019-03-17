McGOWAN LILLIAN T. (CAMPBELL)

Age 87, of Wilmington, DE, passed peacefully at home on March 14, 2019. Lillian (Campbell) McGowan was born August 8, 1931, in the McKees Rocks neighborhood of Pittsburgh, PA to the late John J. Campbell III and Minnie (Kratzenberg) Campbell. Lillian graduated from McKees Rocks High School and had a career as an administrative assistant and bookkeeper. Lillian was a passionate and dedicated member of St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Wilmington, spending 40 years in multiple roles including 27 years as the Coordinator of Religious Education, focusing on Kindergarten through 3rd Grade and the 8th Grade class, she was a founding member of the Diocesan School Board, Chairman of Adult Formation Committee, organized parish activities, taught classes in sacraments, helped form and lead the Renew Group for the Diocese of Wilmington as well as several Bible Studies. Lillian received national recognition from the Catholic Youth Ministry. Lillian served on the State of Delaware Child Placement Review Board, was an educational surrogate and served as President for several years for the Learning Disability Association of Delaware. She was also active in the Ulster Project Delaware. Lillian was a gifted watercolor artist, an avid gardener, loved photography and was an active member of several book and garden clubs. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Thomas C. McGowan; her daughters, Laura LaBarbera and Andrea McGowan; and son, Michael McGowan. She is also survived by her brother, John J. Campbell IV (Pauline); and grandson, Thomas A. McGowan (Melissa); and great-grandchildren, Samantha, Alexander, Tommy and MacKenzie McGowan. Calling Hours will be on March 19, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the McCRERY & HARRA FUNERAL HOME, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on March 20, 2019, at St. Mary Magdalen, 7 Sharpley Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803 followed by interment at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine, 7 Old Church Rd., Greenville, DE 19807. The family would like to thank Delaware Hospice for their knowledge, comfort and care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations To Ulster Project DE, c/o Pacem in Terris, 401 N. West St., Wilmington, DE 19801.