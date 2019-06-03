KOZLOSKI LILLIAN TERESE (DZMURA)

Age 85, of Spotsylvania County passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at her nursing home in Martinsburg, PA. She was born on September 11, 1934 in Pittsburgh. Daughter of the late Andrew and Juliana (Yevchak) Dzmura. Lillian earned an AS, from Mount Aloysis College in 1954 and later a BIS, from George Mason University in 1981. Lillian's career was spent as an American History of aerospace technology educator with the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, DC. Achievements include categorization and study of the National Air and Space Museum's collection of space suits; collection and organization of space suit loan collections and preservation and study of the collection. In addition to being a published author, Lillian's US. Space Gear: Outfitting the Astronaut was published in 1994, she also lectured on living and working in space with a specialty of Women in Space. She was a member of the American Association of University Women, American Association of Museums, International Council Museum, New York Academy of Sciences, the Society for History of Technology and the Greek Catholic Union. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Joseph Kozloski. She is survived by three daughters, Lisa M. Kozloski of Georgia, Cynthia M. Dixon and her husband, Phillip of Pennsylvania and Dolores A. Miller and her husband, Kenneth of Spotsylvania; two sons, Charles A. Kozloski and his wife, Julie of Spotsylvania and Christopher J. Kozloski and his wife, Sabrina of California; two sisters, Joan Warzeski of Pennsylvania and Cecilia Hrivnak of Washington; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass celebrating Lillian's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Epiphany of Our Lord Byzantine Catholic Church, 3410 Woodburn Road, Annandale, VA with the Very Rev. Father John G. Basarab, Pastor officiating. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers Lillian's family requests that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of memorial donations to the and . Additional condolences can be expressed in the form of memorial donations to Epiphany Byzantine Catholic Church, 3410 Woodburn Road, Annandale, VA 22003.