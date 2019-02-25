|
|
THOMPSON LILLIAN (STOCKMAN)
Age 94 on Saturday, February 23, 2019 of Swissvale. Beloved wife of the late Walter Thompson; loving mother of Donald Thompson (Norine) and the late Walter D. Thompson (and his surviving wife, Kathy) and the late Debra Robertson; dear grandmother of eight loving grandchildren; and ten loving great-grandchildren. Friends received Tuesday, 2-6 p.m., at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. Prayers at the funeral home Tuesday, 6 p.m.
www.niedfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019