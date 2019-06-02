LEINER LILYAN (LAKEY)

Born July 10, 1920, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis Leiner; loving mother of Marsha (Sheldon) Clark; daughter of the late Isaac and Rose Lipsitz; sister of the late Benjamin, Abe and Sidney Lipsitz; beloved "Bubbe" to Staci (Kevin) Ross and Robyn (Len) Kaplan; great-"Bubbe" to Samuel, Allyson and Lucy Ross and Lindsay and Danielle Kaplan; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank her caregivers and the staff at Charles Morris Nursing Center. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Monday at 12 Noon. Visitation one hour prior to services (11 a.m. - 12 Noon). Interment Adath Jeshurun Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Beth EL Congregation, 1900 Cochran Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 or a .