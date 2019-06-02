Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Resources
More Obituaries for LILYAN LEINER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LILYAN (LAKEY) LEINER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LILYAN (LAKEY) LEINER Obituary
LEINER LILYAN (LAKEY)

Born July 10, 1920, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis Leiner; loving mother of Marsha (Sheldon) Clark; daughter of the late Isaac and Rose Lipsitz; sister of the late Benjamin, Abe and Sidney Lipsitz; beloved "Bubbe" to Staci (Kevin) Ross and Robyn (Len) Kaplan; great-"Bubbe" to Samuel, Allyson and Lucy Ross and Lindsay and Danielle Kaplan; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank her caregivers and the staff at Charles Morris Nursing Center. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Monday at 12 Noon. Visitation one hour prior to services (11 a.m. - 12 Noon). Interment Adath Jeshurun Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Beth EL Congregation, 1900 Cochran Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 or a . www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now