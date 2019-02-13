BISHOFF LINDA

Age 77, of White Oak, died on Saturday, February 9, 2019. She was born in McKeesport on January 21, 1942 and is the daughter of the late Fred Evert and Wanda Mazurek Swanson. She is survived by her sister; Nancy Swanson of White Oak. Linda received her Bachelors degree from the University of Pgh., received three Masters degrees, one from New Jersey and two from South Carolina. She was a registered nurse in various veteran's hospitals. Linda was in charge of the Urology Clinic, designed a support hospital for the army and developed a toxic waste system for the army. She was the head nurse for the Leech Farms Veterans Hospital and taught nursing at Shadyside Hospital. She retired from the Army as a Major after twenty years. Linda was a member of the Pgh. Miniature Society was on the executive council at OSHER which is the adult learning facility at Carnegie Mellon University. Linda was a Sorority Advisor for Sigma Sigma Sigma at the University of Pgh., on the Panhellenic Council at the University of Pgh., a member of the Red Hat Society, and a member of the McKeesport College Club. She was an extremely accomplished and strong-willed woman who also received numerous specialty certificates. In addition, Linda loved animals very, very much and at one point had ten cats and dogs. "The Final Salute" was held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, 4100 Allequippa Street, Pgh., PA 15213. Arrangements by STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, INC., 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Remembrances may be made to the White Oak Animal Safe Haven, 2295 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131.