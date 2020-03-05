|
|
SMITH LINDA C.
On Friday, February 28, 2020, age 71, of Forest Hills, PA. Mother of Darryl Smith and Africa (Gary) Stewart; sister of Dannie Zellous. Also two grandchildren, a host of other family and friends. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m. on March 5, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 90 Port Perry Rd., N. Versailles, PA where the funeral service will be held Friday, 11 a.m. on March 6, 2020. Interment Restland Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020