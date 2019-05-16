|
BROWN LINDA CAROL (REITER)
Age 61, of Bellevue, MI formerly of Mt. Washington passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was survived by her father John Reiter; son, Steven (Latasha) Brown of Indiana; daughters, Annika Brown of Battle Creek, MI and Melissa Martindale of Washington; partner, Peter Gjukis; grandchildren, Ava Dozeman, Allison Champlin, Kira Rader, Alice Hamilton, Tahara Gjukis, Anon Gjukis, Talia Gjukis and Aaron Merica; brothers, Chris Reiter and Jack Reiter (Mimi); sister, Patricia (Lee) Grilus. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary (Flanagan) Reiter and brother, Jimmy Reiter. Linda graduated from St. Mary of the Mount High School in 1976. Family and friends welcome Friday, 6-8 p.m. at WM. SLATER & SONS INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, 15211. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church, Saturday, 10 a.m. Burial to follow in St. John Vianney Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 16, 2019