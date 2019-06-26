NARD LINDA CATHERINE WAUCHTER

Age 65, of Brighton Heights, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born July 29, 1953, Linda was the daughter of Gerald E. Wauchter and the late Jane Ann Wauchter. She was also the precious daughter-in-law of the late Anne Nard. Linda is survived by her loving husband, Mark Nard; treasured sons, Jason and Joshua Nard and dear daughter-in-law, Lisa Nard, and her devoted daughter, Rachel Nard. She was the beloved grandmother of Brittney and Joseph Nard. Her memory will be cherished by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Christine and Harry A. Kirsch and Jane and Michael Bickel; sister-in-law, Linda Leedberg and Stan Caldwell, AJ Nard, and Hermine and Larry Shapiro. She was the special aunt of Heidi and Linard Thomas II, Jill Beach, Banker Beach III, Michael and Sharon Bickel, Lindsay and Ryan Merritt, Jessica Nard, David and Alyssa Nard and Jared Welch, and loved by many great-nieces and nephews. A compassionate and caring nurse, Linda was committed to improving the lives of her patients in both hospitals and K-12 schools. A graduate of Saint Francis Hospital School of Nursing, she began her career as a Registered Nurse in the trauma unit of Allegheny General Hospital and retired from the North Allegheny School District. A keen sense of instinct and genuine concern for others made Linda a remarkable nurse to countless people over the course of her life. Beloved by all who met her, Linda will be remembered by her warm smile, ready wit and sense of humor, sassy spirit, and unbelievably kind heart. From leading family beach vacations to welcoming new babies in the delivery room, Lin lived with great conviction and a celebratory spirit for life's greatest gift: family. Linda was adoptive mother and grandmother to many, a role she found both humbling and sacred. Her last evening with us, she expressed her gratitude for this role: "I've been mother to so many different people. It's remarkable, I appreciate them all." Her nurturing and brave spirit was an inspiration to others, even during her own times of struggle with Stage IV ovarian cancer, and she was known to share a listening ear and reassurance through her own experiences as both patient and nurse with her fellow patients in the Chemotherapy Lab at West Penn Hospital. A helper until the very end, Linda had hoped to volunteer with Pittsburgh Mercy's Operation Safety Net during her retirement. So that her legacy of love and service to others may live on, please send donations to Operation Safety Net, in lieu of flowers. Friends received 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., Pgh., PA 15212. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Risen Lord Church at 10 a.m. Nurses' Honor Guard Service on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.