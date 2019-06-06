KETTERER LINDA DE JOY

Age 68, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed on April 6, 2019, due to complications associated with ALS. Linda was born to Samuel and Elsie De Joy, April 28, 1950, in Pittsburgh, PA. She graduated from North Hills High School and attended Carnegie Mellon University where she received a degree in French horn performance and a masters in music education. She married Douglas Ketterer, and they lived together in Pittsburgh, PA where they raised three children. She leaves as her legacy her three children, Christopher Ketterer (Felice), Lee "Pakki" Ketterer (Emile), and Alexandria "Allie" Butler (Seth); along with her seven grandchildren, Isabella, Jackson, Liam, Colin, Daniel, Claire and Caden. She was preceded in death by Douglas Ketterer (husband); Samuel De Joy (father); and Elsie De Joy (mother). Linda was successful in many areas of her life, but her most prized accomplishments were her children and grandchildren. Her dedication to her family was admirable and her presence will be greatly missed. A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. June 22, 2019, at Glenshaw Presbyterian Church, 300 Glenn Avenue, Glenshaw, PA 15116. A reception will follow immediately following the service, for information: 412-606-2739. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to the ALS Association.