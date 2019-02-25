WARBLE LINDA DIANE (SOPP)

Age 62 on Sunday, February 24, 2019 of Carrick. Daughter of the late John and Theresa Sopp; beloved wife of Barry J. Warble; cherished mother of Adam Warble, Andrew Warble, Alexandra (Justin) Kibler and April (Jim) Vojtash, and Max the African Grey Parrot; sister of Brenda G. (the late Clem) Long, Vonda (Dave) Mazzarella and the late Rhonda Sopp and Gary Sopp; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Linda was a Girl Scout Troop Leader, member of the Christian Mothers, Ladies of Charity and was an avid member to her church. She was a volunteer for the Carrick Food Bank and Linda was a loving mother to her children. Linda always had fun until it hurt, never passing up on an adventure. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a in Linda's name. Family and friends received Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and Thursday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., in the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Funeral Prayers Friday at 9:45 a.m., following a Mass Of Christian Burial in the Holy Apostles Parish St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. Send condolences to:

