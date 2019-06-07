POLCYN LINDA F. (FOLLANSBEE)

Formerly of Kirkwood, MO passed away June 1st. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn; her brother, Dr. William Follansbee of Pittsburgh, PA; and nieces and nephews. She was known for her wonderful quilting skills and for organizing quilt shows through Thimble and Thread. Linda was a graduate of the Ellis School in Pittsburgh, PA and had an Associates Degree from Robert Morris University. She formerly served as Chairman of the Board of Eliot Unitarian Chapel in Kirkwood, where a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., June 22nd. Memorial Contributions can be sent to Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY.