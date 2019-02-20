INGRAHAM LINDA FRANCES

Age 69, made her heavenly journey home to the arms of our Lord on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was born December 6, 1949, in Pittsburgh, the second of seven children, to the late Jimmie L. and Willa L. Johnson Ingraham. She grew up in Pittsburgh and was a graduate of Peabody Senior High School (1967), Allegheny Campus of the Allegheny Community College of Allegheny County (1970) University of New Hampshire (1972) and attended Carlow College. After working for years with Aetna Life and Casualty, she began a new career and obtained certification to work as a substitute teacher for Pittsburgh Public Schools until her retirement in 2008. Linda will be deeply missed and never forgotten by her siblings, Patricia A. Ingraham Gibson of Kentucky, James L. Ingraham (Pennie) of New Jersey, Elizabeth A. Reese, Jeffrey D. Ingraham, Martin J. Ingraham, Cynthia L. Ingraham of Maryland; devoted cousin, Shirley Smiley Sheard; godsons, Jason M. Reese and Joshua Elijah Reese of California, and a host of other relatives and friends. As per Linda's wishes, all services were private. Professional arrangements are entrusted to SPRIGGS & WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 720 N. Lang Avenue, 412-243-8080. A Celebration of Her Life Gathering, to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the .