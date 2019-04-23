Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Age 68, of Bethel Park, formerly of Brentwood, passed away surrounded by her loving family on April 18, 2019. Adored wife of 47 years and best friend to Richard Grandstaff; loving sibling to Donna Smith, Marlene Vatter (Pete Srinivasan), Amy Zgorliski (John), Kim Gillespie (Bob), Bonnie Blaxter (Vaughan); and had many loving nieces, nephews and in-laws. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Evelyn Hillegas; and siblings, Renee Perozich and Mark Hillegas (Vera). Linda was an author, poet, and a passionate educator, Dean of Students at the Gateway Technical Institute. She earned a Bachelor's Degree from The University of Pittsburgh and a Master's Degree from Penn State University. Linda was a wonderful and devoted friend who will be missed by many. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences at:


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019
