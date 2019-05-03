Home

It is with great sadness that we announce that Linda, age 57, lost her courageous battle, surrounded by her immediate family, returned to her heavenly loved ones. Beloved wife of the late John; daughter of the late Frank and Virginia Marasco; loving mother of Maria Lynn Guido and Krista (David) Robbins; devoted sister of Damian (Nicoletta, Antonio, Gianna) Marasco, Lisa, and the late Francesco Marasco, Rocco (Kevin, Alan) Guido, Louis Guido, and family; chosen daughter, Laylal; granddaughter, Acacia Dupree; best friend Lisa Guzzi; fur babies Frankie, Bowie, and Vito Diva Loca. Linda was the most selfless and loving person who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Throughout Linda's 40 years of service to Giant Eagle, she was devoted and made many friends.The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Forbes Regional Nursing Staff for their loving care. Family will welcome friends at the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson St., Oakland, on Saturday and Sunday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Mass in St. Regis Church. Interment St. Peter's Cemetery. Visit Linda's memorial page at Elachko.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 3, 2019
