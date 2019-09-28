Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA HUENEFELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA HUENEFELD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA HUENEFELD Obituary
HUENEFELD LINDA

Linda Huenefeld, age 68 of South Park, passed away suddenly September 26, 2019. She was the loving mother Denise (Rob Rothaar) Huenefeld, Jason Huenefeld and Matt Huenefeld and their father, Scott Huenefeld; cherished grandmother of Peyton and Avery Rothaar. Linda enjoyed taking care of her yard and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.  She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Family and friends are welcome, Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2 until the time of service at 7 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.