HUENEFELD LINDA
Linda Huenefeld, age 68 of South Park, passed away suddenly September 26, 2019. She was the loving mother Denise (Rob Rothaar) Huenefeld, Jason Huenefeld and Matt Huenefeld and their father, Scott Huenefeld; cherished grandmother of Peyton and Avery Rothaar. Linda enjoyed taking care of her yard and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Family and friends are welcome, Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2 until the time of service at 7 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
