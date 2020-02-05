Home

Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 431-1029
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Louise de Marillac Church
LINDA IRENE (SHERRY) WEHRLE

Age 78, of Apollo, PA, passed away peacefully of natural causes at Concordia of the South Hills on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Linda was born in Ogdensburg, NY, child of Bennett and Helen Sherry; beloved wife of Thomas Wehrle for 55 years; dear mother of Diane (Brad) Davis, David (Beverly) Wehrle, Dan (Lisa) Wehrle, and the late Debbie (survived by Joseph) Walko; grandmother of Jake, Trevor, Tyler, Haylie, Zachary, Alexis, Delaney, and Kevin; sister of Patricia (Gary) Mandigo, Thomas (Barbara) Sherry; and predeceased by six other loving siblings. She was a devout Catholic, who dedicated many years to celebrating Divine Mercy Sunday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Louise de Marillac Church. Burial will be held in Twin Valley Memorial Park. Memorial donations to Susan G. Komen for the Cure would be greatly appreciated. https://komengreaterpennsylvania.org/ Arrangements by THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-431-1029. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
