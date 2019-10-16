|
BERGMAN LINDA J. (SCHWARTZ)
Age 72, of McCandless, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Loving wife of the late R. Paul Bergman; cherished mother of Amy L. Gomez of Palm Coast, FL and Jeffrey Bergman of Pittsburgh, proud grandmother of Cole and Morgan Gomez; sister of Diane Liska, Dan (Barbara) Schwartz and Michael Schwartz; aunt of Matthew (Jennifer) Schwartz, Laura Schwartz and Katie (Brian) Braun. Linda was an avid golfer, she retired after a long career as a X-ray technician, she was an active volunteer with various hospitals, nursing homes, senior citizen groups and St. John Neumann Church. Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., 412-364-4444. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. John Neumann Church on Friday at 10 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019