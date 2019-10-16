Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Neumann Church
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA BERGMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA J. (SCHWARTZ) BERGMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA J. (SCHWARTZ) BERGMAN Obituary
BERGMAN LINDA J. (SCHWARTZ)

Age 72, of McCandless, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Loving wife of the late R. Paul Bergman; cherished mother of Amy L. Gomez of Palm Coast, FL and Jeffrey Bergman of Pittsburgh, proud grandmother of Cole and Morgan Gomez; sister of Diane Liska, Dan (Barbara) Schwartz and Michael Schwartz; aunt of Matthew (Jennifer) Schwartz, Laura Schwartz and Katie (Brian) Braun. Linda was an avid golfer, she retired after a long career as a X-ray technician, she was an active volunteer with various hospitals, nursing homes, senior citizen groups and St. John Neumann Church. Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., 412-364-4444. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. John Neumann Church on Friday at 10 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.


www.brandtfuneralhome.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
Download Now