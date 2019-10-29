|
Age 68, of Middlesex Twp., on Oct. 27, 2019. Wife of the late George W. Born; beloved mother of Matthew G. Born and Allison J. Born; daughter of the late James J. and Jean M. Fischerkeller; loving sister of Mary L. (Anna Marie Caffardo), James H. (Robert), Mark T. (Diana), Jay R. (Theresa) Fischerkeller and the late Susan M. Gray and infant Thomas Fischerkeller; sister-in-law of Fred Gray and Bill (Kathy) Born; aunt of Nick, Ben, and Amber Born, Rachel Galloway and Andrew Fritsch. Linda devoted her life to raising her children and creating a happy home with her husband, George. Her passions included her many pets, gardening, and attending as many concerts as possible. She also enjoyed spending time with close friends, Maria Haggerty, Lori Sardineer and Kathy Melle. Visitation Wed. 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service Thurs. 12 NOON in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019