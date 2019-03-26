CASPER LINDA J. (SELFE)

Age 73, of Beechview, on March 24, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Quinn) Selfe; cherished mother of William E. Casper, Jr. and Anthony N. Casper (Colleen); dear sister of Sandra N. Giusti (Joseph H., Jr.); adoring grandmother of Kali, Shelby and Taylor Casper and Alexa Wolfe (Thomas) and Madyson Crow; loving aunt of Michelle Cirigliano and Christina Ducouer (Duke); treasured great-aunt of Anthony and Michael Cirigliano, Steven and Brianna Storino; and great-great-aunt of Michael Cirigliano, Jr. Linda proudly dedicated 27 years to the city of Pittsburgh as a crossing guard and also leaves the thousands of children she watched over daily and considered to be her "KIDS". In lieu of flowers, memorials to Beechview United Presbyterian Church, 1621 Broadway Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15216, are suggested. Visitation Wednesday from 4 p.m. until the 8 p.m. service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226, 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com