Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA CASPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA J. (SELFE) CASPER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LINDA J. (SELFE) CASPER Obituary
CASPER LINDA J. (SELFE)

Age 73, of Beechview, on March 24, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Quinn) Selfe; cherished mother of William E. Casper, Jr. and Anthony N. Casper (Colleen); dear sister of Sandra N. Giusti (Joseph H., Jr.); adoring grandmother of Kali, Shelby and Taylor Casper and Alexa Wolfe (Thomas) and Madyson Crow; loving aunt of Michelle Cirigliano and Christina Ducouer (Duke); treasured great-aunt of Anthony and Michael Cirigliano, Steven and Brianna Storino; and great-great-aunt of Michael Cirigliano, Jr. Linda proudly dedicated 27 years to the city of Pittsburgh as a crossing guard and also leaves the thousands of children she watched over daily and considered to be her "KIDS". In lieu of flowers, memorials to Beechview United Presbyterian Church, 1621 Broadway Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15216, are suggested. Visitation Wednesday from 4 p.m. until the 8 p.m. service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226, 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now