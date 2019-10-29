Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA FISCHERKELLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA J. FISCHERKELLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA J. FISCHERKELLER Obituary
BORN LINDA J. FISCHERKELLER

Age 68, of Middlesex Twp., on Oct. 27, 2019. Wife of the late George W. Born; beloved mother of Matthew G. Born and Allison J. Born; daughter of the late James J. and Jean M. Fischerkeller; sister of Mary L. (Anna Marie Caffardo), James H., Mark T. (Diana), Jay R. (Theresa) Fischerkeller and the late Susan M. Gray and infant Thomas Fischerkeller; loving sister-in-law of Fred Gray and Bill (Kathy) Born; aunt of Nick, Ben, and Amber Born, Rachel Galloway and Andrew Fritsch. Linda devoted her life to raising her children and creating a happy home with her husband, George. Her passions included her many pets, gardening, and attending as many concerts as possible. Visitation Wed. 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service Thurs. 12 NOON in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neely Funeral Home
Download Now