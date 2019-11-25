Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
LINDA J. (HARTMAN) HART

LINDA J. (HARTMAN) HART Obituary
HART LINDA J. (HARTMAN)

Age 65, of Castle Shannon, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Tom Hart; loving mother of Ryan Hart; dear sister of Bob (Velda) Hartman; dear sister-in-law of Bob (Marty) Hart; preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Jean (McMaster) Hartman. Linda was a loving wife, mother, and avid bowler. Family and friends welcome Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220, where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday 9 a.m. Burial to follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Association, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pgh., PA 15205.


www.slaterfuneral.com    

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019
