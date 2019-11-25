|
HART LINDA J. (HARTMAN)
Age 65, of Castle Shannon, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Tom Hart; loving mother of Ryan Hart; dear sister of Bob (Velda) Hartman; dear sister-in-law of Bob (Marty) Hart; preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Jean (McMaster) Hartman. Linda was a loving wife, mother, and avid bowler. Family and friends welcome Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220, where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday 9 a.m. Burial to follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Association, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pgh., PA 15205.
