MARIANI LINDA J. (REICHERT)
Age 61, of Munhall on December 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Philip A., loving mother of Philip R (Susan) of Munhall and Julie A. Mariani of Munhall, sister of Debra (Jon) Curran of Munhall, Robert (Kathleen) Reichert of Munhall, John (Diane) Reichert of Irwin, Richard (Karen) Reichert of Irwin and the late James M. Reichert, cherished grandmother of Ariel Ashlyn Mariani also many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main Street Munhall, 412-461-6394 where a Blessing Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. with Fr. Nicholas Mastrangelo
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019