ROSENTHAL LINDA J. (TUITE)
Age 75, of Pittsburgh, died peacefully at her home on, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Donald; sister, Judy Moore (the late Jack); three nephews, Danny (Mary), Brian (Michele) and Craig (Tracy); and two stepsons, Stephen and Peter (Heather); two grandsons; several grandnephews and grandnieces. Linda was born in Pittsburgh and was raised in Brentwood, PA. She received her bachelor's degree in education from Clarion University and a master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh, also in education. Linda taught English in the Pittsburgh city schools for 31 years, including more than 20 years at Oliver High School. Linda loved to travel, read and entertaining her many friends with spontaneous parties at her homes in Pittsburgh and Seven Springs. She was an usher for many years at the Pittsburgh Public and O'Reilly theatres and served on the board of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the or the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday from 3-5 p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412-381-2323), where a Blessing will be held at the conclusion. There will also be celebrations of life scheduled in the coming months. www.bruscofalvo.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020