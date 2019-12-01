Home

Age 77, of Bethel Park, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George McBee; loving mother of Steven (Lori) McBee; sister of David (Sandra) and Susan McQuiston. She is also survived by her beloved cats, Oliver and Maddie. Services will be private, handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBTUES, Bethel Park. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
