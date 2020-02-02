|
KOSMAL LINDA
Age 80, of Plum Boro., on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Reed; loving mother of Jennifer Miceli, Dave (Sherry) Kosmal and Mike (Amy) Kosmal; grandmother of Joe Miceli, Jess Miceli, Ethan Kosmal, Amelia Kosmal, Nolan Kosmal, Katie Kosmal and Alexis Kosmal; sister of Sally (the late Frank) Pietryga, Dr. William King and Sam (Trina) King. Friends received, Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a funeral will be held Wednesday, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALS Association, 416 Lincoln Ave., Millvale, PA 15209.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020