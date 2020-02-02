Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA KOSMAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA KOSMAL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA KOSMAL Obituary
KOSMAL LINDA

Age 80, of Plum Boro., on Thursday, January 30, 2020.  Beloved wife of Reed; loving mother of Jennifer Miceli, Dave (Sherry) Kosmal and Mike (Amy) Kosmal; grandmother of Joe Miceli, Jess Miceli, Ethan Kosmal, Amelia Kosmal, Nolan Kosmal, Katie Kosmal and Alexis Kosmal; sister of Sally (the late Frank) Pietryga, Dr. William King and Sam (Trina) King. Friends received, Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a funeral will be held Wednesday, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALS Association, 416 Lincoln Ave., Millvale, PA 15209.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -