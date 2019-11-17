|
|
CUDA LINDA L. (HERMANSDERFER)
On November 15, 2019, age 79 of West Mifflin; Linda was born in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Elmer and Mary (Kirkwood) Hermansderfer; beloved wife of Robert F. Cuda; cherished mother of Kathy (Alva) Richardson, Donald Cuda, Ronald (Anna) Cuda and Kim (John) Kobulnicky; loving grandmother of Jason, Justin, Amanda and Lee Richardson, Clarice Cuda and John II, Joshua and Nicholas Kobulnicky; special great-grandmother of Jordyn, Jaylynn, Jillian, Briar and Addilynn. Survived by her sister, Rose Mary (James) Cripps. Family and friends received on Monday from 2 -4 and 7 – 9 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Resurrection Church, West Mifflin. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019