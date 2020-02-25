Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church
218 Alter Street, E.
Carnegie, PA
LINDA L. (YURCHAK) DRAIN


1968 - 2020
LINDA L. (YURCHAK) DRAIN Obituary
DRAIN LINDA L. (YURCHAK)

Age 51, of Scott Twp., on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Wife of Donald J. Drain. Mother of Hunter Charles Drain and Beau Joseph Drain. Sister of Laura Boylan, Leslie (Edward) Trosky and the late Charles Yurchak. Also many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Friends are invited to call on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 218 Alter Street, E. Carnegie at 11:00 a.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020
