DRAIN LINDA L. (YURCHAK)
Age 51, of Scott Twp., on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Wife of Donald J. Drain. Mother of Hunter Charles Drain and Beau Joseph Drain. Sister of Laura Boylan, Leslie (Edward) Trosky and the late Charles Yurchak. Also many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Friends are invited to call on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 218 Alter Street, E. Carnegie at 11:00 a.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020