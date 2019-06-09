Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA GRENO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA L. GRENO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LINDA L. GRENO Obituary
GRENO LINDA L.

Age 75, of Shaler Twp., on June 7, 2019. Wife of the late James R. Greno; mother of James R. Greno, Jr. (Teresa) and Jodi Greno (Robert Cohen); grandmother of Anthony M. Luzius (Maggie), Kirsten M. Koch (Andrew) and Adam J. Cohen.; daughter of the late Eugene and Ruth Lunieski; sister of Judith Oram, Eugene Lunieski and Susan Skrbin; sister-in-law of Kathryn Geist. Visitation Thurs. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service Fri. 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neely Funeral Home
Download Now