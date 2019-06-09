|
|
GRENO LINDA L.
Age 75, of Shaler Twp., on June 7, 2019. Wife of the late James R. Greno; mother of James R. Greno, Jr. (Teresa) and Jodi Greno (Robert Cohen); grandmother of Anthony M. Luzius (Maggie), Kirsten M. Koch (Andrew) and Adam J. Cohen.; daughter of the late Eugene and Ruth Lunieski; sister of Judith Oram, Eugene Lunieski and Susan Skrbin; sister-in-law of Kathryn Geist. Visitation Thurs. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service Fri. 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019