Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:45 AM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Sylvester Church
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
LINDA L. (BRENNAN) KOKOWSKI Obituary
KOKOWSKI LINDA L. (BRENNAN)

Age 70, suddenly on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 of Brentwood. Wife of Thomas Kokowski; mother of Kevin (Krystyna) Kokowski; grandma of Adam and Lyla; sister of Mary Buel and Rege Brennan. Linda was very energetic, loved life and spending time with her family. Visitations Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Friday at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies Wednesday, July 17th at 1 p.m. www.BoronFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019
