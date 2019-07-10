|
|
KOKOWSKI LINDA L. (BRENNAN)
Age 70, suddenly on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 of Brentwood. Wife of Thomas Kokowski; mother of Kevin (Krystyna) Kokowski; grandma of Adam and Lyla; sister of Mary Buel and Rege Brennan. Linda was very energetic, loved life and spending time with her family. Visitations Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Friday at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies Wednesday, July 17th at 1 p.m. www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019