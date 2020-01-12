Home

Elmer L. Herman Funeral Home
5204 Second Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
(412) 521-2768
DR. LINDA L. KURTONICK

DR. LINDA L. KURTONICK Obituary
KURTONICK DR. LINDA L.

Dr. Linda L. Kurtonick,  age 81, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 in Pittsburgh, PA.  Dr. Linda was born in West Middlesex, PA.  She is survived by her children Jonathan, Nick, Michael, and Kristen, and was predeceased by her husband Nicholas Kurtonick Jr. Dr. Linda held a doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh, specializing in Clinical Psychology. Her calling in life was to serve and help people. Dr. Linda was very special, kind, and loving and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Services and Burial private at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Arrangements by the ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
