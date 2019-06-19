Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
LINDA L. (BRANTNER) MEYER

LINDA L. (BRANTNER) MEYER Obituary
MEYER LINDA L. (BRANTNER)

Age 67, of Burgettstown, on Friday, June 14, 2019. Wife of the late Robert L. Meyer; mother of Lisa (Darren) Deemer and Amy (Owen) Mutschler; grandmother of Jessie and Jake Deemer and Evan and Olivia Mutschler; great-grandmother of Kylie Turner; sister of James (Tammy) Brantner and the late Pamela Forsberg. No Visitation. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies Cemetery, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville at 2 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019
