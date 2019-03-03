Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-0900
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA O'BERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA L. (HOOD) O'BERG

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LINDA L. (HOOD) O'BERG Obituary
O'BERG LINDA L. (HOOD)

Age 76, of Green Tree, formerly of West Palm Beach, FL., peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George O'Berg. Sister of Marjorie Bradwell; aunt of Robert Bradwell, David Bradwell and Amy (Mike) Niedbala; also survived and loved by her great-nieces and great-nephews. She will especially be missed by her great-niece and caregiver Jessica Bradwell. As per Linda's wishes there will be no viewing. Memorial Service celebrating Linda's Life will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10 AM in The Church of Jesus Christ, 227 Herbst Road, Coraopolis, PA 15108.  Arrangements entrusted to ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 700 7th Street, McKees Rocks, PA 15136.  Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at: www.musmannofh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now