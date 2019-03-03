O'BERG LINDA L. (HOOD)

Age 76, of Green Tree, formerly of West Palm Beach, FL., peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George O'Berg. Sister of Marjorie Bradwell; aunt of Robert Bradwell, David Bradwell and Amy (Mike) Niedbala; also survived and loved by her great-nieces and great-nephews. She will especially be missed by her great-niece and caregiver Jessica Bradwell. As per Linda's wishes there will be no viewing. Memorial Service celebrating Linda's Life will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10 AM in The Church of Jesus Christ, 227 Herbst Road, Coraopolis, PA 15108. Arrangements entrusted to ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 700 7th Street, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at: www.musmannofh.com