SZALANKIEWICZ LINDA LARUE

Age 70, of New Castle, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her residence following a courageous three year battle with cancer. Born September 29, 1948 in Wilkinsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Larue (Johnston) Moenich. She was married to Edward J. Szalankiewicz, who survives, for 45 years as they were married May 5, 1974. A graduate of Wilkinsburg High School, Linda retired from the AFLCIO Local 590 following 20 years as the secretary. She then worked part time at the Last Minut Mart as a bookkeeper for a short time. She was a member of the Church of God International. A gifted pianist and artist, Linda also enjoyed making crafts. A gentle spirit, Linda was always kind, caring and humble. In addition to her husband, Ed, survivors include two sons, Matthew E. Szalankiewicz of Homestead, PA, Michael J. (Chelsea) Szalankiewicz of New Wilmington; and two brothers, Harold "Hank" (Bertie) Moenich of Holiday Park, PA, David Moenich of New Castle. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 9, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City, PA. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Rev. Wayne Hendrix and Rev. Bill Watson will officiate the services. Interment will follow in Center Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Research. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.