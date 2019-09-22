Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA NADIK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA LEE (ANDERSON) NADIK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA LEE (ANDERSON) NADIK Obituary
NADIK LINDA LEE (ANDERSON)

On Sunday, September 15, 2019, after her courageous 10-month battle with pancreatic cancer, Linda Lee (Anderson) Nadik, 74, of Raccoon Township, passed away with her loving family by her side. Married to the love of her life, Leo Nadik, Jr., for 56 years and nine months. Linda was the most wonderful mother of Lee (Renee), Tim (Maria), Tammy (Doug) Cook, and Michelle Myers; the cherished grandmother of 12, Doug, Chelsea, Danielle, Lindsea, Tim, Bryan, Dominique, Mike, Brent, Paige, Rachel and Gary; and the great-grandmother of nine. Linda will always be remembered by her loved ones for her selflessness, hard work, kind heart and her out-of-this-world pumpkin rolls. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Margaret (Arnold) Anderson; her siblings, Bob, Don, Anna-Mary, Bill, Fred; dear niece, Debbie; and special son-in-law, Gary Myers. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the doctors and staff at Beaver Medical and Hillman Cancer Center. Also, we are so thankful to everyone for the countless cards, phone calls and visits. The family has suggested for contributions to be made in Linda's memory to Good Samaritan Hospice Heritage, Valley Beaver (1000 Dutch Ridge Rd. 4th floor, Beaver, PA 15009). We will have a celebration of life in the near future – friends and family will be notified. Arrangements were entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.