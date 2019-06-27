Home

Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-731-2901
LINDA M. (ANDERSON) BARKER

LINDA M. (ANDERSON) BARKER Obituary
BARKER LINDA M. (ANDERSON)

Passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019. Linda was born August 7, 1948, to the late Robert V. and Helen Mae Anderson (Hartland); wife of the late Thomas L. Barker; beloved fiancée of Paul S. Karpiak; loving mother of Culley (Linda) and Thomas (Tracey) Barker; sister of Nancy Wineland and James Anderson; also survived by two grandchildren, Mitchell and Kyle; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 12-3 p.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills, where a Blessing Service will be held at 3 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019
