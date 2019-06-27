|
BARKER LINDA M. (ANDERSON)
Passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019. Linda was born August 7, 1948, to the late Robert V. and Helen Mae Anderson (Hartland); wife of the late Thomas L. Barker; beloved fiancée of Paul S. Karpiak; loving mother of Culley (Linda) and Thomas (Tracey) Barker; sister of Nancy Wineland and James Anderson; also survived by two grandchildren, Mitchell and Kyle; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 12-3 p.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills, where a Blessing Service will be held at 3 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019